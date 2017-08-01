BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports Q2 EPS $0.95

1 Min Read
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Idexx Laboratories Inc:
* Idexx laboratories announces second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $509 million versus I/B/E/S view $502 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.12 to $3.22 including items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.95
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 10 to 11 percent
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.945 billion to $1.965 billion
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Idexx-Estimate stronger u.s. Dollar to adversely impact 2017 reported revenue growth by about 0.5%, eps growth by 1%, reduce eps by estimated $0.03/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: