BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 28 IDFC Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit after tax 2.48 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 25.78 billion rupees
* Says recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share
* Consol PAT in march quarter last year was 2.71 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 21.02 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2paIayk) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17