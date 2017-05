April 20 Idi SCA:

* Dividend of 1.60 euros per share, rising by + 14.20%

* FY income from investment activities 72.8 million euros ($78.29 million) versus 47.3 million euros year ago

* The NAV per share as of December 31, 2016, amounts to 41.94 euros per share (+ 22.77% compared to 31 december 2015).

* Says reasonably optimistic regarding FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)