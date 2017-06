May 17 IDI SCA

* PENNEL & FLIPO SIGNS MOU TO ACQUIRE FAIT PLAST

* FINANCING OF OPERATION WILL COME THROUGH CAPITAL INCREASE BY IDI AND CABESTAN CAPITAL AND STRUCTURING OF NEW BANK DEBT

* TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)