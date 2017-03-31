UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Mesoblast Ltd:
* Independent Data Monitoring Committee initiates process for interim analysis of Mesoblast’S phase 3 chronic heart failure trial
* Says interim analysis dataset has been locked and will be analyzed and reviewed by trial's independent statisticians
* Mesoblast Ltd - throughout review process, co to remain blinded to individual treatment allocation as well as grouped safety and efficacy data
* Mesoblast Ltd - IDMC will review and interpret results of interim analysis and provide recommendations shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.