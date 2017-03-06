BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 7 IDT Corp
* IDT Corp qtrly revenue of $367.6 million compared to $382.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI