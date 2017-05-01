BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Integrated Device Technology Inc
* IDT reports fiscal 2017 q4 and full year financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $175.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $175 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.