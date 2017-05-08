BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 IEC Electronics Corp
* IEC Electronics Corp - Effective as of may 5, 2017 iec entered into third amendment to fifth amended and restated credit facility agreement - sec filing
* IEC Electronics Corp - Third amendment extended revolving credit termination date to May 5, 2022
* IEC Electronics Corp - Issued term loan B note to M&T Bank , that amended and restated amended and restated term loan B note dated December 14, 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2qj8hF3] Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.