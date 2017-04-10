BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 IES Holdings Ltd
* IES Holdings amends and expands credit facility
* IES Holdings inc says pursuant to amendment, company's maximum revolver amount increased from $70 million to $100 million
* IES Holdings - pursuant to amendment maturity date of revolving credit facility was extended from august 9, 2019 to august 9, 2021
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results