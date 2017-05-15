BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* IFabric corp. Reports record second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company