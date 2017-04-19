BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 IFG Group Plc:
* Appointment of chief financial officer
* Andrew Price has been appointed as chief financial officer of IFG Group Plc effective 18 April 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.