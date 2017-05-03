BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Institutional Financial Markets Inc
* IFMI reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $14.5 million versus $13.7 million
* Institutional financial markets-revenue was $14.5 million for 3 months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $13.2 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.