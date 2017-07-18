FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IG Group Holdings FY net trading revenue up 8 pct
July 18, 2017 / 6:34 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-IG Group Holdings FY net trading revenue up 8 pct

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Final dividend 22.88 pence per share

* Total dividend up 3 percent to 32.3 pence per share

* FY net trading revenue up 8 percent at GBP 491.1 million

* FY operating expenses up 14 percent, reflecting continued investment in effective marketing

* FY profit before tax up 3 percent to GBP 213.7 million; profit before tax margin 43.5 percent (FY16: 45.6 percent)

* FY new client numbers, defined as first trades, ahead of prior year by 38 percent; 15 percent in OTC leveraged business

* IG is compliant with results of consultations from BAFIN and AMF

* Year turned out to be one of least volatile in financial markets for decades- CEO

* Group is planning for the UK's exit from the EU, and good progress is being made in securing regulatory approval for a subsidiary based in the EU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

