March 23 IG Group Holdings Plc -

* Q3 revenue of 117.4 million pounds versus. 122.0 million pounds

* Active client numbers were ahead by 13 pct, driven by ongoing success in online marketing

* Q3 revenue per client was down by 15 pct

* Q3 new first trades in period over 20 pct higher than prior year

* "Following a quiet Q3 in financial markets, Q4 has started better for IG"

* As company enters final quarter, none of announced regulatory changes has yet had any impact