BRIEF-IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences

June 29 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc

* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements

* Notes that ESMA has today released a general statement on product intervention concerning CFDS and other speculative products​

* Supports FCA's decision to delay, in order to achieve harmonisation across Europe for regulation of CFDS and ensure that any measures are informed by clear and robust data analysis

* ‍Agrees with FCA and ESMA that there are some people trading CFDS for whom product is not suitable​

* ‍Will continue to engage with FCA and ESMA to achieve right balance​

* ‍Already sets leverage at responsible levels that do not cause poor outcomes​