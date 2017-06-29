BRIEF-IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences

1 Min Read
June 29 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc
* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements
* Notes that ESMA has today released a general statement on product intervention concerning CFDS and other speculative products
* Supports FCA's decision to delay, in order to achieve harmonisation across Europe for regulation of CFDS and ensure that any measures are informed by clear and robust data analysis
* Agrees with FCA and ESMA that there are some people trading CFDS for whom product is not suitable
* Will continue to engage with FCA and ESMA to achieve right balance
* Already sets leverage at responsible levels that do not cause poor outcomes