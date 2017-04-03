Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 IGas Energy Plc:
* All resolutions passed at general meeting and bondholder meetings
* At bondholder meetings resolutions obtained 100 pct of votes in each of secured bonds and unsecured bonds
* As a result, restructuring of co's secured bonds, fundraising is expected to become effective at 8.00am, April 4, 2017 upon admission
* Overall net debt is reduced from c.$122 million at Dec. 31, 2016 (equivalent to c.£100m) to c.$7 million (equivalent to c.£6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)