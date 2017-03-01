PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 1 IGAS Energy PLC
* Well progressed discussions with a strategic investor in respect of its capital restructuring options
* Announces that those discussions relate to a potential investment of US$35m of cash equity
* Potential investment is dependent on successful restructuring of company's secured and unsecured bonds
* Will also seek to raise additional equity funding and existing investors will be given opportunity to participate in this additional fundraising
* Placing price is expected to be C.4.5p. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.