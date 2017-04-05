Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 India Globalization Capital Inc
* IGC sells Malaysian hotel investment interest
* Has sold its ten percent holding in Brilliant Hallmark for a consideration of four million shares of co
* Company does not expect to record a gain or loss from this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)