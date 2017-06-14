U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 14 IGE+XAO SA:
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS ACTION PLAN, FOCUSING ON ACCELERATING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND MAINTAINING STRONG INVESTMENT IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND A HIGH LEVEL OF PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes