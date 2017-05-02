May 2 IGM Financial Inc:

* IGM Financial Inc. announces April 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

* Total assets under management were $149.7 billion at April 30, 2017, compared with $147.1 billion at March 31, 2017

* Investment fund assets under management were $144.3 billion at April 30, 2017, compared with $127.0 billion at April 30, 2016