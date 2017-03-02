BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 IGM Financial Inc:
* IGM Financial Inc. announces February 2017 mutual fund sales and total assets under management
* Mutual fund assets under management were $140.1 billion at February 28, 2017, compared with $137.0 billion at January 31, 2017
* Total assets under management $145.0 billion at Feb 28, 2017, compared with $141.7 billion at January 31, 2017 and $129.0 billion at Feb 29, 2016
* Preliminary total mutual fund net new money in February of $533.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.