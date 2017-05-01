BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Ignyta Inc:
* Ignyta announces first quarter 2017 company highlights and financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.96
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ignyta Inc - Ignyta did not record any revenue for Q1 of 2017, or for Q1 of 2016
* Ignyta - at March 31, co had cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaling $108.0 million and current and long-term debt of $32.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.