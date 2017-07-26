FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IGT announces new term loan facility and amendment to multicurrency revolving credit facilities
July 26, 2017 / 11:02 AM

BRIEF-IGT announces new term loan facility and amendment to multicurrency revolving credit facilities

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc

* International Game Technology Plc - ‍announced that it has entered into a EUR 1,500 million term loan agreement which matures in 2023​

* International Game Technology Plc - ‍announced amendment to its multicurrency revolving credit facilities which mature in July 2021​

* International Game Technology Plc - voluntarily reduced commitments of multicurrency revolving credit facilities by about 30 percent to approximately $2,000 million​

* International Game Technology - proceeds from new EUR 1,500 million term loan to be used to repay EUR 800 million term loans maturing in January 2019

* International Game Technology - ‍commitments under US Dollar and Euro revolving credit facilities are now $1,200 million and EUR 725 million, respectively​

* International Game Technology - proceeds from new EUR 1,500 million term loan will be used to repay EUR 500 million 6.625 percent notes due in February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

