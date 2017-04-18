April 17 International Game Technology Plc :

* IGT announces agreement to sell Double Down Interactive Llc to Doubleu Games as part of new strategic partnership in social casino

* International Game Technology Plc - cash purchase price is $825 million

* International Game Technology Plc - sale has been approved by board of directors of co and necessary governance body of doubleu games

* International Game Technology Plc - upon closing of sale, parties will enter into a game development, distribution and services agreement

* International Game Technology Plc - proceeds from transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt reduction

* International Game Technology- agreement enables doubleu games to offer igt's casino game library on doubleu games' combined social casino platforms