April 17 International Game Technology Plc
:
* IGT announces agreement to sell Double Down Interactive
Llc to Doubleu Games as part of new strategic partnership in
social casino
* International Game Technology Plc - cash purchase price is
$825 million
* International Game Technology Plc - sale has been
approved by board of directors of co and necessary governance
body of doubleu games
* International Game Technology Plc - upon closing of sale,
parties will enter into a game development, distribution and
services agreement
* International Game Technology Plc - proceeds from
transaction will be used for general corporate purposes,
including debt reduction
* International Game Technology- agreement enables doubleu
games to offer igt's casino game library on doubleu games'
combined social casino platforms
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: