May 12 iHeartCommunications Inc:

* Says on May 11, 2017, co extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers - sec filing

* Says exchange offers and consent solicitations will now expire on May 26, 2017

* Says terms of exchange offers and consent solicitations have not been amended and remain same

* Says extended deadline for participation in term loan offers to amend outstanding term loan D, term loan E borrowings under senior secured credit facility