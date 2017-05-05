Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc:
* Richard Solomons, group chief executive officer to retire and to be succeeded by Keith Barr, chief commercial officer
* Will be succeeded by Keith Barr, a member of IHG's executive committee who has spent nearly 17 years with IHG, most recently as chief commercial officer
* Barr will take up his new position and become a member of IHG's board on July 1, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.