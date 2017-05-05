BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc:
* Global Q1 comparable revpar 1 up 2.7 pct
* 7K rooms opened, increasing net system size 3.4 pct yoy to 767k rooms
* 14K rooms (112 hotels) signed; pipeline of 232k rooms
* Despite uncertain economic and political environment in some markets, co remains confident in outlook for 2017
* Q1 U.S. RevPar up 1.9 pct
* "Shift in timing of Easter out of Q1 had positive impact, especially in Americas and Europe, which we expect to reverse in Q2"
* Q1 UK RevPar up almost 8 pct
* Remain cautious on outlook for oil producing markets in U.S. due to ongoing high levels of forecast supply growth
* In U.S, Q1 performance stabilised in oil producing mkts, where RevPar was up 1%
* Q1 Asia, Middle East & Africa RevPar was up 0.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.