May 11 Ihh Healthcare Bhd-

* Acibadem saglik hizmetleri ve ticaret a.s acquired 100% equity interest in me-di sağlik hizmetleri ithalat ve ticaret a.ş

* Aquisition will have no material effect on earnings of co for the financial year ending 31 december 2017