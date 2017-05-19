May 19 Ihh Healthcare Bhd

* Qtrly revenue 2.68 billion rgt

* Qtrly profit after tax 470 million rgt

* In the year ahead, ihh expects to face cost pressures on several fronts

* Year ago qtrly revenue 2.48 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit after tax 235.5 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2qybPC0) Further company coverage: