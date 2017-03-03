BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 3 Ihh Healthcare Bhd
* Unit disposed 8.4 million ordinary shares of INR5.00 each of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
* Disposal for a total cash consideration of INR10.7 billion
* Expected gain from the disposal is approximately RM312.1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2m2clWA) Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.