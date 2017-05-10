BRIEF- ASJ announces exercise of options
* Says 1,738 units of its first series options were exercised to 173,800 shares of its common stock from June 14 to June 20
May 10 IHLAS HOLDING AS:
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 2.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 155.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 99.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CATENA MEDIA ACQUIRES CASINO AFFILIATES MRGAMEZ AND SPIELEKISTE