BRIEF- ASJ announces exercise of options
* Says 1,738 units of its first series options were exercised to 173,800 shares of its common stock from June 14 to June 20
May 10 IHLAS YAYIN HOLDING:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 41.4 MILLION LIRA ($11.56 MILLION) VERSUS 39.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 137,718 LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 250,496 LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5820 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CATENA MEDIA ACQUIRES CASINO AFFILIATES MRGAMEZ AND SPIELEKISTE