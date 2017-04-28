BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
April 28 IK Investment Partners
* IK VIII Fund has reached an agreement with eurazeo pme and the management team to acquire a majority stake in Colisée Group
* Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed and completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement