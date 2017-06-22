WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 iKang Healthcare Group Inc:
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
* Q4 revenue rose 13.9 percent to $60.2 million
* Sees FY revenue RMB 3.52 billion to RMB 3.72 billion
* iKang Healthcare Group Inc qtrly non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to common shareholders were U.S.$0.14 and U.S. $0.14, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.