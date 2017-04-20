BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
April 20 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
* Tender offer to the holders of the capital raising notes and the hybrid raising notes
* Tender offer begins today, on April 20 and will expire on May 10 at 16:00 hours/4 p.m. (CEST), unless extended
* IKB Lux Beteiligungen S.à r.l. informs holders of notes issued by Capital Raising GmbH and Hybrid Raising GmbH of its offer to purchase any and all of notes at purchase price of 20 pct of nominal value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
