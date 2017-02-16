Feb 17 Ikegps Group Ltd:
* Ikegps group ltd - cash break even expected in q4 fy17
resulting from increased sales, increased margins and
expenditure controls
* Ikegps group ltd - gross margin target of 65% across
ike-branded products is expected to be exceeded in fy17
* Ikegps group ltd - 50% year-on-year growth for full year
to march 2017 is not expected to be achieved
* Ikegps group ltd - gross margin on ike-branded products is
expected to exceed guidance of 65% across fy17 period
* Ikegps group ltd - expects that lumpiness will continue
and that it may create both hy upside and downside in revenue
performance through fy18 and beyond
* Ikegps group - looking to fy18, expect to take a healthy
cash position into new financial period and to be able to
continue to grow sales across product set
