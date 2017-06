May 30 Ikegps Group Ltd:

* FY2017 revenue of NZ$5.8mln versus NZ$9.2 million

* FY net loss after tax of NZ$10.7mln versus loss of NZ$8.8 million

* In FY2018 co sees greater than 40pct growth of new IKE4 unit sales against FY2017