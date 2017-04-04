April 5 Ikegps Group Ltd :

* Stanley Black & Decker made decision to defer acceptance of these 9,000 units

* Ikegps group ltd - unit deferral had an impact on cash-received in quarter of greater than $1m

* Ikegps group ltd - additional 9,000 units, ordered for march 2017 delivery, will now ship 1h fy18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: