BRIEF-Akoustis Tech says CFO Cindy Payne to step down
* Akoustis technologies - on may 22, 2017, cindy c. Payne notified co of her intention to step down from her position as chief financial officer - sec filing
April 5 Ikegps Group Ltd :
* Stanley Black & Decker made decision to defer acceptance of these 9,000 units
* Ikegps group ltd - unit deferral had an impact on cash-received in quarter of greater than $1m
* Ikegps group ltd - additional 9,000 units, ordered for march 2017 delivery, will now ship 1h fy18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Akoustis technologies - on may 22, 2017, cindy c. Payne notified co of her intention to step down from her position as chief financial officer - sec filing
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Plans by a Texas theater to host women-only screenings of the action movie "Wonder Woman" unleashed an outpouring of complaints on social media of discrimination and sexism on Friday.