BRIEF-Chorus Aviation delivers third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
May 30 Ikkuma Resources Corp
* Ikkuma Resources Corp. Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Ikkuma Resources Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Ikkuma Resources Corp - "capital spending for 2017 will continue to be focused on cardium light oil play"
* Ikkuma Resources Corp - expects exit production for 2017 to range between 6,500 - 7,100 boe/d (5 - 10% oil)
* Ikkuma Resources Corp - anticipates spending $20 million to $29 million for year of which $10 million has been spent to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."