May 30 Ikkuma Resources Corp

* Ikkuma Resources Corp. Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Ikkuma Resources Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Ikkuma Resources Corp - "capital spending for 2017 will continue to be focused on cardium light oil play"

* Ikkuma Resources Corp - expects exit production for 2017 to range between 6,500 - 7,100 boe/d (5 - 10% oil)

* Ikkuma Resources Corp - anticipates spending $20 million to $29 million for year of which $10 million has been spent to date