US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 29 IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co Ltd:
* IL&FS Engineering Services JV receives LoA for road project in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs. 175.48 crores
* Completion schedule of works is 20 months Source text: bit.ly/2mOTOix Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)