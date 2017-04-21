US STOCKS-Wall St in holiday mode ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 21 IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd
* Says Archana Hingorani, executive director and chief executive officer has tendered her resignation due to personal reasons Source text: bit.ly/2pkS1CO Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.