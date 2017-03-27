US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 27 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd :
* JV promoted by co, IL&FS Engineering & Construction lowest bidder for package no. P-2 by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corp
* Project for widening and reconstruction of Ganj-Rajnagar Road, Laundi -Mahoba Road, Nawgong- Shrinagar Road & Baxwaha-Dalpatpur Road Source text: (bit.ly/2o96ZIn) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)