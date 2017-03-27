March 27 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd :

* JV promoted by co, IL&FS Engineering & Construction lowest bidder for package no. P-2 by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corp

* Project for widening and reconstruction of Ganj-Rajnagar Road, Laundi -Mahoba Road, Nawgong- Shrinagar Road & Baxwaha-Dalpatpur Road