April 6 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd

* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd says unit refinanced debt availed for development of four laning of Moradabad - Bareilly road project awarded by NHAI

* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd says refinance of debt amounted to 17.13 billion rupees

* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd says refinancing by issue of rupee term loan and NCDs at weighted average rate of 10.17 percent p.a.