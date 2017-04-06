US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 6 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd
* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd says unit refinanced debt availed for development of four laning of Moradabad - Bareilly road project awarded by NHAI
* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd says refinance of debt amounted to 17.13 billion rupees
* IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd says refinancing by issue of rupee term loan and NCDs at weighted average rate of 10.17 percent p.a. Source text: bit.ly/2ne9RGM Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)