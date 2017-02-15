GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Feb 15 IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd
* Refinancing debt availed for development of 4 laning of Hazaribagh -Ranchi section of NH-33 in Jharkhand awarded by NHAI Source text: bit.ly/2kodYPg Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: