BRIEF-Avexis Inc says expects to submit data to FDA in August 2017 timeframe for AVXS-101
* Avexis says held a type B CMC meeting with U.S. FDA to seek alignment regarding proposed GMP, commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101 - sec filing
May 4 ILG Inc
* ILG reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 revenue $452 million versus I/B/E/S view $446.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ILG Inc says sees 2017 consolidated revenue $1,730 million - $1,855 million ; sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $345 million - $365 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $1.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
