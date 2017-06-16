June 16 I'LL Inc

* Says it signs a business and capital alliance agreement with SIVIRA Inc, on June 16

* Says two entities will cooperate on sale, development and plan of platform

* Says it will invest 30 million yen in SIVIRA Inc on June 30, and will hold 5.5 percent share of SIVIRA Inc

