BRIEF-IKEGPS Group announces reseller agreement with California Survey
* Announces reseller agreement with California Survey
June 16 I'LL Inc
* Says it signs a business and capital alliance agreement with SIVIRA Inc, on June 16
* Says two entities will cooperate on sale, development and plan of platform
* Says it will invest 30 million yen in SIVIRA Inc on June 30, and will hold 5.5 percent share of SIVIRA Inc
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Bw1mMe
(Beijing Headline News)
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing