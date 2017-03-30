BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Illumina Inc
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
Executive chairman Jay Flatley's FY 2016 total compensation was $3.0 million versus $9.2 million in FY 2015
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018