BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Illumina Inc
* Illumina reports financial results for first quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.52
* Q1 revenue $598 million versus I/B/E/S view $589.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue up about 7 percent
* Illumina inc - for fiscal 2017, company is projecting 10% to 12% revenue growth
* Illumina Inc - for fiscal 2017, sees gaap earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $5.26 to $5.36
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $3.60 to $3.70
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $0.56 to $0.61
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to illumina stockholders of $0.65 to $0.70
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $642.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.