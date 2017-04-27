BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 27 ILOOKABOUT Inc:
* ILOOKABOUT announces $5 million bought deal financing
* ILOOKABOUT Inc - to sell 20 million common shares of company at a price of $0.25 per common share
* ILOOKABOUT Inc - to sell 20 million common shares of company at a price of $0.25 per common share

* ILOOKABOUT - intends to use net proceeds of offering to accelerate new product development, position company for new opportunities
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results