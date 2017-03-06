BRIEF-Klaria Pharma Q1 operating loss narrows to SEK 3.2 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 6 Ilsung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 750 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 1.01 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rxZku1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of GMP compliance to Shendra, Aurangabad facility